2 youth martyred by Indian forces in IHK

Srinagar

Indian occupation forces, in yet another act of state terrorism, martyred two youth in Pulwama district of Indian-occupied Kashmir on Friday.

During a ‘cordon and search operation’ at Baba Mohalla of Drabgam village in the district, Indian troops killed the two Kashmiris identified as Shahid Ahmad Baba and Inayat Ahmad.

Indian troops also razed a house as part of their collective punishment method. Youth in the area then took to the streets to protest the move.

The Indian troops resorted to using force to suppress the protesters which led to intense clashes between the two sides. The occupation forces’ personnel hurled teargas shells at the demonstrators in response.

The internet services have been suspended in Pulwama and neighbouring Shopian district of south Kashmir following the killings.

Meanwhile, In occupied Kashmir, the puppet authorities imposed restrictions in Srinagar and Shopian, on Friday, and ar-rested several Hurriyat lead-ers and activists including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muham-mad Yasin Malik to prevent a march towards Shopian town against the surge in ci-vilian killings by Indian troops.

Call for the march was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik to express soli-darity with the families of the civilians who were recently killed in the brutal actions of the troops in Shopian district.—KMS

