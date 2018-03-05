2 wounded in separate firing incidents

At least two people were wounded in separate firing incidents Saturday night here in the city.

While the condition of the two injured people is yet to be revealed, it can be confirmed that the incidents took place in Azam Basti and Ferozabad, rescue officials noted.

On the other hand, the dead body of a woman was recovered from a house in Liaquatabad B1 area, authorities said, noting that it bore signs of torture.

At least two suspects were apprehended Saturday night following a search operation carried out by police in the metropolis’ Alfalah area, LEAs stated, adding that two of their accomplices managed to escape arrest.

