2 women set ablaze by Sukkur cop die

Our Correspondent

Sukkur

Two women allegedly set ablaze by an intoxicated policeman in Sukkur last week succumbed to their wounds on Tuesday. The Sukkur cop, Mehboob Bhutto, allegedly doused his sister and neighbour with petrol and set them on fire on Friday during a wedding ceremony because relatives he disliked had been invited to his nephew’s wedding, a family member said.

The two women, who were in critical condition with burns on half their bodies, were shifted to Karachi for treatment, as there was no burns unit in Sukkur to administer the appropriate treatment. They succumbed to their injuries in Karachi today, hospital sources said.