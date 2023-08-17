Two terrorists were killed by security forces in an intelligence-based operation in the Ramzak area of North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations, the operation was conducted on the reported presence of terrorists on the night of August 14/15.

While carrying out the operation, security forces surrounded the terrorists’ location and after an intense exchange of fire, “two terrorists were sent to hell”, the ISPR said.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists, the statement said, adding that they “remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killing of innocent citizens”.

Sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, it said.