2 terrorists arrested

The police arrested two terrorists, recovered hand grenades and arms after an encounter in the metropolis on Tuesday.

Police said that raid was conducted for arrest of wanted criminals in Pak Colony of Karachi. The culprits present in the area started firing at police and tried to flee which led to exchange of fire.

After a brief fire exchange, the police arrested two terrorists Ijaz and Fazal alias Dada belonging to Bilal Group of gang war. —INP

