2 temporary shelter homes soon

In line with the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the district administration of Islamabad capital territory (ICT) has decided two spots for set up of temporary shelter homes for homeless and passenger people.

According to the ICT admin spokesman, two shelter homes will be constructed including I-11/4 and rural area of Tarlai as both places were busy for business activities and people mostly working in those areas have daily wage and very low income.—APP

