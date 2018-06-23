2 soldiers martyred, 6 terrorists killed in S Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI : As many as two soldiers were martyred while six terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, security forces conducted the successful IBO in the village of Spina Mela near Ladha, South Waziristan as part of the wider Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

The operation was launched on reports of presence of a few terrorists who had entered the area morphed into returning (temporarily displaced persons) TDPs, the ISPR said in a statement issued on Saturday.

Following an exchange of heavy fire, six terrorists were gunned down, including high-value target terrorist Nanakar involved in killing of local population and Maliks.

Havaldar Razzaq Khan and Havaldar Mumtaz Hussain embraced martyrdom during the exchange of fire, the ISPR statement said.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered during the operation, along with communication sets through which terrorists were in communication with their handlers across the border in Afghan province of Paktia, the statement added.