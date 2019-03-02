2 soldiers, 2 civilians martyred as Indian aggression continues

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Two Pakistan Army soldiers and two civilians embraced martyrdom in unprovoked and indiscriminate firing by Indian forces along the Line of Control on Saturday, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

“Two Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom at Nakiyal Sector in exchange of fire while targeting Indian posts undertaking firing on civilian population,” the ISPR statement read. “Martyrs include Havaldar Abdur Rub and Naik Khuram.”

“Reports of casualties of Indian troops and damage to post due to effective response by Pakistan Army,” it concluded. Earlier, ISPR had reported Indian firing across the LoC, as a result of which two citizens were martyred while two others, including a woman, were injured. A 19-year-old youth, identified as Abdul Ghaffar, was injured in Darra Sher Khan when he was shot at by an Indian sniper from across the LoC. According to the ISPR, the Pakistan Army gave a “befitting response by targeting Indian posts”.The Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy continue to be “alert and vigilant”, the ISPR said.

Share on: WhatsApp