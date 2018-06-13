2 shot dead over minor dispute

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Two persons were shot and killed while three were wounded over a minor dispute in Siakot. The police on Tuesday told further that a youth namely, Sheheryar alias Shery and his accomplices on late at Monday night opened firing at the people viewing a flood light volley ball match in village Kot Bagrian, in the limits of the Cantt police station, over a minor dispute.

As a result of firing two persons, Yasir Ali s/o Karamat Ali (40) and Pervez s/o Faqeer Saen (29) were killed at the spot whereas Shabbir s/o Nazir (30), Asim s/o Karamat Ali (27) and Shafaqat Ali s/o Sharif (36) were severely injured, who were rushed to a local hospital. The police police managed to arrest accused Sheheryar, his father Bao Anwer and his accomplice Hasan Shah and registered a case against all three.

A minor verbal clash regarding the volley ball match has been told as the root cause of the double murder. It is told that earlier the accused and the deceased had a verbal dispute when the accused expressed his desire to take part in the volley ball match, but the deceased persons and others refused to include him.