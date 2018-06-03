2 Rangers injured in Karachi attack

Observer Report

Karachi

At least two Rangers paramilitary personnel were injured when unidentified assailants attempted to attack a check post near Hub on the outskirts of Karachi.

According to Rangers spokesman, a suspected suicide bomber blew himself up during snap checking being carried out at the check post on Saturday.

Initial reports suggest that an exchange of fire between attackers and the security forces also took place before the explosion.

Police, Rangers and intelligence agencies officials collected evidences. Sindh Inspector General Police A D Khawaja has taken notice of the reports and sought a detailed inquiry report on police action from the DIG East.