2 passengers arrested

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration Wing arrested two passengers on charges of fake permits at Allama Iqbal airport on Monday.

According to an FIA spokesman, the Agency intercepted two passengers, Waqar Ahmad and Sohail ahmad of Gujranwala, who had arrived here through flight number EK-624 from South Africa.

During immigration clearance, the South African work permit of Waqar Ahmad and critical skills visa of Sohail Ahmad on their passports were found fake. The passengers have been sent to the FIA Anti Human-Trafficking Circle Lahore for legal action.—APP

