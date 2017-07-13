2 Palestinians shot dead by Israeli army

Tel Aviv

Two Palestinian men were shot dead during clashes with the Israeli army in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank early Wednesday, Palestinian medical and security sources said. One of the two had been evacuated in serious condition and later succumbed to his wounds, medical sources said. A third Palestinian who was shot in the leg was in moderate condition. A wave of unrest that broke out in October 2015 has claimed the lives of 277 Palestinians, 42 Israelis, two Americans, two Jordanians, an Eritrean, a Sudanese and a Briton, according to an AFP toll.—AFP

Related