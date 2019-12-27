2 Pakistanis among 7 dead as migrants’ boat sinks

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Two Pakistanis, among seven migrants, died when a boat capsized in Lake Van of Turkey’s Bitlis province, the Foreign Office said on Friday.

According to a press release by the FO, “a total of 71 individuals of various nationalities were present on the boat when it capsized, including 25 from Pakistan”.

The remaining 23 Pakistanis were rescued and are with the local Turkish authorities. “Those in need of medical attention are being treated in local hospitals,” according to the statement. Turkish authorities carried out a search and rescue operation in the aftermath of the accident.

“Our Embassy in Turkey and Consulate General in Istanbul are in contact with the local Turkish authorities to seek further information and provide all possible assistance to the Pakistani nationals involved,” said the FO statement.

According to the FO, the Turkish embassy are working to ascertain the identity of the deceased individuals. “The families of the deceased will be notified upon confirmation of their identities and all possible assistance will be extended to the bereaved families for repatriation of the remains of their loved ones,” read the statement.