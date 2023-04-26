2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred, as many terrorists killed in KP gun battle

ISLAMABAD – Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred and as many militants were killed in another gun battle in the country’s northwestern region neighboring Afghanistan, the military’s media wing said Wednesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said two troops embraced martyrdom in the Tirah area of Khyber Khyber district during a gunfight with terrorists.

The martyred security personnel are identified as Sepoy Waqas Ali Shah, aged 26 – a resident of Charsadda, and Sepoy Basir Ali, aged 24 who hailed from Peshawar.

The military’s media wing said on April 25, an exchange of fire took place between Pakistani forces and a group of militants in the general area of Tirah, Khyber district. Pakistani armed forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location which led to a heavy exchange of fire between the two sides.

During the gun battle, two militants were neutralized and several terrorists suffered injuries. Forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the dead militants, while later a sanitization operation was conducted to eliminate other culprits in the region.

Pakistan Army’s media wing said security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

On Tuesday, ISPR Director General Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry revealed that at least 436 terrorist attacks occurred over the past year, saying Pakistan army and agencies carried out more than 8,000 intelligence-based operations during the previous year in which 1,378 suspected terrorists were apprehended and 157 were gunned down.