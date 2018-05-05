2 names for caretaker PM finalized

Islamabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed Shah have evolved a consensus over two names for the caretaker prime minister on Friday.

According to the details, Prime Minister and the opposition leader have decided to fix matters of caretaker setup in principle and finalized two names for the caretaker PM.

In this regard a meeting between the Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah will be held between 15 to 28 May, in which name of the upcoming caretaker PM will be announced, said sources. It may be recalled that prime minister Thursday said that government will say “Yes” to whatever name given by the opposition for caretaker Prime Minister. It may be recalled that on April 11, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah held discussion pertaining to the setup of the caretaker government, the meeting continued for an hour. The prime minister shared the opinion of the government and its allies with the opposition leader on the name of the caretaker prime minister.—INP