City Reporter

Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident near Hanjarwal area on Friday.

Police said the motorcycle riders were on the way when a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit them near Canal View. As a result, both died on-the-spot.

The police reached the scene and took the bodies into its custody and later shifted to Jinnah Hospital. The deceased are yet to be identified.

After the incident, the driver of the tractor-trolley managed to flee from the scene.