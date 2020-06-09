2-months ban imposed on swimming in Hub canal

Commissioner Karachi on Tuesday imposed a twomonth ban on Hub canal area where three died by drowning earlier in theweek. A notification issued on the matter says that the ban will continue tillthe month of August. Those found defying orders will be acted against in accordance with the law, states the notification.Police officials have said that the security has been tightened further along the water reservoir since the tragedy. Officials have also said that the area is in a vicinity where multiple police stations may claim it as their jurisdiction, all police station in the proximity are now working together to ensure no one violates lockdown and shows up on site. Hub Dam had an influx of visitors coming to the place to cool off and have a swim despite lockdown restrictions.