Our Correspondent Multan

The counterterrorism police and secret service officials raided a militant hideout Saturday, killing two militants accused of involvement in attacks on security forces.

Shahid Solangi, a counterterrorism officer, said the raid took place in the Patni area of Sukkur in southern Sindh. Solangi said two militants belonging to the Noor-e-Islam group of the Pakistani Taliban were killed.