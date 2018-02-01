2 men gunned down outside Lahore court

Staff Reporter

A suspected murderer who was set to appear in court and a police constable were gunned down within the premises of a sessions court in Lahore on Wednesday.

The suspected murderer, identified as Amjad Malik, died on the spot, while Head Constable Asif Jamal succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

At least one person was injured in the incident, according to a district and sessions judge. The assailant fled the scene of the attack.

A heavy contingent of police reached the site of the attack and began gathering evidence to aid the investigation, police sources said, adding that two teams had been set up to probe the attack and preparations are being made to arrest the assailant.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz took notice of the attack and directed the district police officer Lahore to submit a report on the incident at the earliest.