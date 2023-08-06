Two medical boards have been constituted for medical examination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, who was arrested after Islamabad High Court found him guilty of ‘corrupt practices’ in Toshakhana case.

The two standby medical boards, constituted to examine PTI chief, consist of doctors from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and Polyclinic.

The four-member medical board, constituted under the leadership of Dr Fareed Allah Shah, includes experts in medicine, orthopedics, cardiology, and medico-legal. Apart from Dr Fareed Allah Shah, Dr Mamoon Qadir, Dr Akhtar Khan and Dr Imtiaz Ahmed are also included in the medical board.