2 major-generals promoted to Lt-General rank Lt-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza appointed as CGS

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The Pakistan Army on Monday announced major high-level postings and appointed Lt-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the new Chief of General Staff. Before his new assignment Lt-Gen Mirza was serving as the Adjutant General, says ISPR.

Meanwhile, two Major Generals, including Maj-Gen Ali Amir Awan and Maj-Gen Muhammad Saeed have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general and posted as the Inspector General of Communications and Information Technology and President of National Defence University, respectively, the Inter-Services Public Relations announced on Monday.

Lt-Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, who was previously commanding Peshawar Corps, has been appointed as commander Mangla Corps, which is one of the strike formations of Pakistan Army.

The ISPR statement added that Lt-Gen Nauman Mahmood has been appointed as Peshawar Corps new commander. He was previously serving as Inspector General Communications & Information Technology at the General Headquarters.

Lt-Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj, who was previously commanding Mangla Corps, has now been appointed as the Director-General Strategic Plans Division, replacing Lt-Gen Sarfraz Sattar. Lt-Gen Muhammad Amir has been appointed as Adjutant General. Gen Zubair Hayat will be replaced by Lt-Gen Nadeem Raza, who has been serving as the CGS.