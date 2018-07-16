2 LB persons fined for violating ECP’s code

Multan

Deputy Commissioner Multan Mudasir Riaz Malik has imposed Rs 20,000 fine on two public representatives of local bodies over violation of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) code of conduct. The DC imposed fine of Rs 10,000 each on Deputy Mayor Munawar Ehsan Qureshi and Deputy Chairman District Council Malik Zulfiqar Dogar for launching election campaign of their candidates despite having positions in the local body system. The DC, in a statement, said no permission would be given to any person having government post for taking part in the election campaign. He said that uplift schemes were stopped till general elections, adding that the district government would inform the ECP in writing about disqualification of candidate who would be found involved in uplift projects. He said that over 30 monitoring officials have been deputed across the district and added that the district government would ensure cooperation to the ECP for conducting free.—APP

