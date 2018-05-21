2 killed, seven injured in road accident

5

City Reporter

At least two persons were killed and seven others injured when a loader truck skidded and turned on to a rickshaw-van, here on Sunday.
According to Rescue 1122, the incident took place at Bedian Road near Liddher Stop, when a loader truck skidded due to excessive speed and turned on to the rickshaw-van. As a result, two people died and seven other sustained serious injuries.
On getting information, the Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to General Hospital for medical treatment.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR