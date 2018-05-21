2 killed, seven injured in road accident

City Reporter

At least two persons were killed and seven others injured when a loader truck skidded and turned on to a rickshaw-van, here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident took place at Bedian Road near Liddher Stop, when a loader truck skidded due to excessive speed and turned on to the rickshaw-van. As a result, two people died and seven other sustained serious injuries.

On getting information, the Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to General Hospital for medical treatment.