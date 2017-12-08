2 killed as Indian troops target funeral in AJK

Our Correspondent

Muzaffarabad

Indian troops targeted a funeral in a border village of Azad Jammu and Kashmir from across the Line of Control on Thursday, leaving two mourners dead and an elderly woman injured, officials and witnesses said.

The incident occurred in Polas Kakuta village in the Abbaspur sector of Poonch district at about 4pm, when a group of people was busy carrying out the burial rites of a fellow villager, Abbaspur police official Anjum Saleem told media.

“Indian troops resorted to shelling without any provocation, targeting people in the local burial ground and as a result two mourners embraced martyrdom,” he said.

Afzal Kiani, a lawyer in Abbaspur, told that the villagers had just lowered the body in the grave when the shelling began, to their disbelief and shock.

“People tried to take shelter behind trees but nevertheless two of them lost their lives after being hit by splinters from the mortar shells,” he said.

The deceased, identified as Muhammad Iqbal Kiani and his cousin Shaukat Kiani, belonged to a village of Chaffar. They were in their late forties.

Residents said that Shaukat Kiani was a Subedar (junior commissioned officer) in the army and had come home on leave.

His body was brought to the Abbaspur Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for fulfilment of procedural requirements.

A 65-year-old widow Hasira Begum was also injured by shelling when she was performing some household chores outside her house in Chaffar village.