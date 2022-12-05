2 killed as truck runs into crowd at Torkham gate

Two pedestrians were killed and eight other persons, including a Frontier Corps official, sustained injuries when a loaded container at the Torkham border crossing fell on them.

Officials said the incident occurred when the driver of a vehicle with a container loaded with miscellaneous export goods mounted on it, went to the border guards for getting a gate pass to cross over to Afghanistan while the stranded vehicle started moving which caused the dislocation of the loaded container from the vehicle.

At least 10 persons, including an Afghan child and FC personnel, came under the heavy container, the officials said. Rescuers said they retrieved two bodies, both Afghan nationals, after lifting the container while rescuing the injured who were immediately taken to Landi Kotal hospital.

Hospital sources said at least four critically injured, all Afghans, were referred to Peshawar.

The incident also caused suspension of traffic at the border for several hours.

Transporters have long been demanding assistant driver or cleaner be allowed to stay with the vehicle while the driver goes for getting gate pass, as their vehicle remains unattended and thus there was fear of theft or accident.—KP