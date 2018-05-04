2 killed, 14 injured in Attock bus attack

Our Correspondent

Attock

Two people were martyred and 14 others injured in a gun and bomb attack targeting a bus on Attock’s Bisaal Road on Thursday, police said.

The deceased included a government employee and a passer-by, a first-year student, police officials said.

Most of the injured were shifted to the district headquarters hospital. Three of them, including a child, were seriously injured, the medical superintendent of the Isfandyar Bukhari District Hospital, Attock said. He added that two men were shifted to Rawalpindi while the child was being treated at his hospital.

The attacker was killed in the explosion, which police believe was caused by a suicide vest. District Emergency Officer Dr Ashfaq said an yet unidentified attacker had opened fire at the bus as it slowed down at a speed breaker.

When the driver of the bus disembarked and attempted to get hold of the attacker, the latter blew himself up, killing himself, the driver and a passer-by identified by the hospital as Habib Khan.

Security forces and intelligence agencies cordoned off the area following the incident. IG Punjab issued a red alert after the incident, ordering the security around sensitive installations, educational institutes, religious places and markets to be beefed up.

The limbs of the attacker have recovered. Two suspicious motorcycles have also been found near the site of the incident.