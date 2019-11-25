2 Iraqi protesters shot dead as unrest intensifies

Basra

Two Iraqi protesters were shot dead overnight in the southern city of Nasiriyah, where anti-government demonstrators shut down schools and blockaded bridges, a medical source told AFP on Sunday.

At least 47 other people were wounded in clashes with security forces as protesters burned car tyres on roads and outside many public offices in the city, some 300 kilometres (200 miles) south of the capital Baghdad. An estimated 350 people have been killed and thousands wounded in the protest movement that erupted on October 1 calling for a total overhaul of a government widely seen as corrupt and inefficient. In Iraq’s mostly rural south, schools and public offices have been severely affected with many students and teachers leading rallies and sit-ins outside public offices.