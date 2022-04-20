2 injured in Nushki bike-car collision

At least two persons got injured in a collision between a motorbike and a car at Jamal Abad cross area of Nushki district, Levies sources said on Wednesday.

According to details, the victims were on way to somewhere on a motorcycle when a car hit them which coming from opposite direction due to over speeding.

As a result, they received serious injuries. The injured were shifted to nearby hospital where the victims were referred to Quetta Civil hospital for further treatment after provision initial medical aid. The victims’ identity could not be ascertained so far. Levies force has registered a case.—APP