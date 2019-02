Bengaluru

At least two Indian aircrafts were crashed during an air show on Tuesday.

The Indian pilots were rehearsing for Air India Show. The two aircrafts reportedly collided with each other during the rehearsal. According to reports, two Suryakiran aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) have crashed in Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru.The aircraft were a part of the aerobatic display team that had arrived at Bengaluru from Bidar, ahead of the Aero India show.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp