2 Indian HC officials return to India

Staff reporter

Islamabad

Two Indian High Commission employees, who were briefly detained for being involved in a hit-and-run accident in Islamabad last week, returned to India on Monday morning through the Wagah-Attari border, an official said.

Dwimu Brahma and Selvadas Paul were briefly detained and booked by police after their speeding vehicle crashed into a pedestrian in the capital on June 15, triggering a diplomatic spat between New Delhi and Islamabad.

On Monday, the two employees who worked as drivers at the high commission were escorted to the Wagah border by Indian officials after they were called back by New Delhi, according to diplomatic sources.

“The two Indian officials have returned to India today morning through Wagah-Attari,” Indian High Commission spokesperson Akhilesh Singh said in a statement.