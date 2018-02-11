2 Indian army officers killed, 6 troops injured in attack

Observer Report

Srinagar

Two Indian army officers were killed and six soldiers injured in an ongoing attack on an army camp in Indian Occupied Kashmir’s Jammu.

Unidentified gunmen stormed into the army camp in Sunjuwan area of Jammu early Sunday morning, leaving two army officers dead and six other soldiers injured.

The camp, located on the Srinagar-Jammu-Pathankot highway, is surrounded by dense population.

Reports of the killing of two children in the cross-firing between the attackers and the Indian forces have also emerged.

Local people told journalists that gunshots were heard inside the camp and the area was later cordoned off by the Indian forces.

The district administration has directed closure of the schools within 500 meters of the camp, a high alert has been sounded in Jammu, and tight security arrangements have been made around the city.

The police officer said three or four gunmen had launched the attack.

S.D. Singh Jamwal, the inspector general of police, said that at about 4:55 am, a guard noticed suspicious movement before gunfire on his bunker.

The site was cordoned off and surrounded by police and army units called in as reinforcements.

“The fire was retaliated. The number of militants isn´t known,” he said. —KMS