2 hurricanes expected in Arabian Sea

The low air pressure is expected to turn into a depression by tonight and will likely turn towards Mumbai and Indian Gujarat. According to the Meteorological Department, there are fears of two simultaneous hurricanes in the Arabian Sea as low air pressure is becoming noticeable in the western mid of Arabian Sea near Yemen and Oman. The low air pressure can turn into depression by tonight and is likely to move northwest and then southwest. The second low pressure will form in the Arabian Sea on May 31.