City Reporter

Sattokatla Investigation police have arrested two gangsters involved in mobile phones snatching incidents and recovered cash, a motorcycle, 8 mobile phones and a pistol from their possession.

During the interrogation, the gangsters confessed to 14 mobile snatching incidents committed in various areas of the city. The accused were identified as Asif Asu and Bashir.

Police have registered a case against the accused.

Further investigation is underway.