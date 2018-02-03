2 French mily copters crash, 5 die

Paris

At least five people died in an incident during which two French military helicopters belonging to an army flight training school crashed in southern France.

The incident took place around halfway between Marseille and Nice on Friday. Security sources and a local authority official put the death toll at five, although that is yet to be confirmed.

According to regional newspaper Var-Matin, emergency services have set up a crisis center to coordinate the search and rescue effort.

The choppers were both of the Gazelle type, a French five-seat helicopter commonly used for light transport, scouting, and light attack duties, reports indicated.

There were no immediate details on what caused the crash.—Agencies