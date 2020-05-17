2 feared dead, 4 rescued in Ramban mishap

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, two persons are feared dead and four others have been rescued after a slope of hillock came crashing down on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district late on Saturday evening.

Ramban police chief, SSP Haseebur Rehman, told media that workers of highway were on the job on the slope.

They were cutting rocks off the hill with machines when it fell off. The incident took place at Seri at around 7pm.”

Four persons were rescued but two still remain buried under the debris. “A rescue operation is on, but their chances of survival look grim.

Meanwhile, in another incident, dozens of animals, including horses, died under a snow avalanche in Pir Panchal range in south Kashmir while 35 people were rescued.

Reports said a message was received that embers of five families from Bakerwal community, comprising 35 people, including women and children, were caught in snow avalanche in Pir Panchal area in Kulgam.

Immediately a rescue operation was launched and all the 35 persons were rescued, they said.—KMS