2 FC troops martyred, 5 hurt in attack from Afghanistan

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

In yet another act of naked aggression from across the border at least two troops were martyred and around half a dozen others sustained serious injuries when miscreants from Afghanistan fired upon FC men in Kurram agency on Sunday.

The officials of the Frontier Corps (FC) were reviewing arrangements to erect fences on the Pak-Afghan border in Kurram agency when the incident of unprovoked firing occurred. The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The Pakistan Army, it may be recalled, is in the process of fencing the porous Pak-Afghan border in a bid to stem the free-flow of militants and cross border violation.

“FC KP troops were fired upon from Afghanistan side in Kurram agency. Troops were carrying out routine surveillance along Pak Afghan border for plugging of gaps and making necessary preparations for starting fencing in that area. 2 FC soldiers martyred and 5 injured. Pakistani troops are exercising maximum restraint so as to avoid any Afghan civilian casualties. Military engagement is underway to defuse situation”. The ISPR communiqué says.It could, however, could not be ascertained as to who were the attackers , the militants from Afghanistan or the members of the Afghan Army that also do not spare opportunity to resort to ambushes on Pakistani forces. It may be mentioned that that two Pakistani soldiers lost their lives in cross-border attack on April 7 and 8, besides injuries to several others.

The naked aggression from across the border, it may be recalled has continued unabated in our tribal belt since long. While the militants from the neighbouring Afghanistan have been crossing into Pakistani territory for the last many years and lunching assaults