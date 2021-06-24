2 died, 9 injured in road accident

Our Correspondent Abbottabad

2 including driver died when a Double Cabin Jeep fell down in deep ravine near Biran Gali on Thursday says SDPO Galyat Jamil Ur Rehman and 7 were injured out of which condition of four is stated to be critical and were shifted to Ayub Teaching Hospital complex.

Total 13 were on board which includes 2 female, 4 male and 7 students and Jeep was coming from village Kutla in union Council Biran Gali to Abbottabad and at a Slice curve due to poor condition of the road went out of control of driver and fell down hundred feet ditch resulting at the spot death of Driver Asif with one student.