2 die, 630 more tests positive for coronavirus

The national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 11,565 with 630 more people tested positive for the deadly virus while two more people died from the disease during the last 24 hours.

During last 24 hours two people lost their lives due to COVID-19. Both corona patients died in the hospital during past 24 hours and neither was on ventilator, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Sargodha 13 percent, Peshawar 12 percent, Lahore 08 percent and Islamabad 07 percent.