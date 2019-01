Paris

Two people died Sunday and 22 more were injured, four seriously, in a major fire at the ski resort of Courchevel in the French Alps, officials said.

The pre-dawn blaze forced the evacuation of some 60 resort workers, including foreigners, from a three-storey accommodation building. Firemen found the two unidentified bodies in a burnt-out area of the building in the upmarket Courchevel 1850 ski station.—. AFP

