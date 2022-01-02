2 dead as truck runs over motorbike

A speeding truck ran over a motorcycle on Sunday killing two people riding the two-wheeler in Lahore.

According to details, two people riding a motorbike were killed when a speeding truck ran over the bike in the Sundar area of Lahore. The riders were killed on the spot.

However, the identity of the deceased could not be ascertained as yet.

Rescue and police officials reached the venue of the accident and started rescue efforts.

However, the truck driver fled the scene after crushing the bike.

In another incident, a speeding truck rammed into an electricity pole killing the driver on the spot on GT Road in Wazirabad on Sunday.

As the truck crashed into the electricity pole, it ignited fire in no time. As a result, the driver was killed immediately.