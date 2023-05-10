2 dead as Radio Pakistan Peshawar building set on fire amid violent protests against Imran Khan’s arrest

PESHAWAR – At least two deaths have been reported as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists took to the streets across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa capital in mass protests against the arrest of the party chairman and former Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

Clips being shared online showed the building of the national broadcaster in flames while smoke clouds can be seen billowing from the torched buildings as demonstrations, turned violent, resulting in the deaths of several members while scores suffered injuries.

Initial reports said two dead bodies have been taken to Peshawar Lady Reading Hospital while an emergency situation has been declared. Gun rounds were filmed as armed people run riot across the country.

🚨 Radio Pakistan building Peshawar. pic.twitter.com/c6QZI5C1Yz — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) May 10, 2023

