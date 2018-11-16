2 dead, 8 injured in Karachi blast Zubair Kidy

Karachi

At least 2 persons died while 8 others received injuries following an explosion which occurred underneath the Quaidabad flyover in Malir area of the Metropolis on Friday night, police said.

The injured were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the condition of injured is said to be critical.

“At least eight to 10 people sustained injuries when an explosion occurred near the stalls of roadside vendors under the Quaidabad flyover,” said Karachi East Zone DIG Amir Farooqi.The senior officer said that the exact nature of the explosion was being determined.

Share on: WhatsApp