2 dead, 498 injured in 452 RTCs in Punjab

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 452 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs 2 people died, whereas 498 were injured. Out of this, 284 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 214 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

The majority (78%) involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce increasing number of Road Traffic Crashes.

Further, the analysis showed that 203 drivers, 16 underage drivers, 74 pedestrians, and 223 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 88 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 96 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 37 in Faisalabad with 42 victims and at third Multan with 37 RTCs and 40 victims.

The details further reveal that 500 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 394 males & 106 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 88 were under 18 years of age, 286 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 126 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 429 motorbikes, 37 auto-rickshaws, 24 motorcars, 03 vans, 01 passenger bus, 12 trucks and 43 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.