2 dead, 3 hurt as forces vehicle comes under attack in NWA

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Two men belonging to the security forces lost their lives while three others were injured on Wednesday when their vehicle was targeted in Mir Ali tehsil of North Waziristan.

According to sources the three injured men have been transferred to a Combined Military Hospital (CHM) nearby. Political administrations of the area claimed that terrorists fired rockets on a vehicle carrying members of the security forces Edak area of Mir Ali tehsil. The area where the attack occurred has been sealed and a search operation for the perpetrators of the attack is underway.

The uptick in attacks targeting security forces raises questions over the efficacy of counter-terror operations in different parts of the country, including North Waziristan where the army was said to have cleared the area of the presence of terrorists under Operation Zarb-i-Azb which was launched in June 2014.

At least 15 people, including eight military and paramilitary personnel, were killed in four separate attacks in North Waziristan in the past two months.