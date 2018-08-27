2 dead, 241 injured in Iran earthquake

Tehran

A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck western Iran near the border with Iraq early Sunday, killing two people and injuring 241, officials said. The shallow quake hit 26 kilometres (16 miles) southwest of the city of Javanrud in Kermanshah province, the US Geological Survey said, near the site of a powerful quake last year that killed hundreds.

The head of the emergency department at Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences, Saeb Sharidari, told state news agency IRNA that two people were killed and 241 injured, six critically. Sharidari said the two dead were a pregnant woman and a 70-year-old man who suffered a heart attack.

IRNA quoted local officials saying that electricity had been cut to 70 villages but that it was restored to at least 50 by dawn.

The provincial head of the Red Crescent, Mohammad Reza Amirian, said there had been at least 21 aftershocks.—AFP

