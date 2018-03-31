2-day ‘Startup Lahore’ kicks off

Staff Reporter

On the first day of the second edition of ‘Startup Lahore’, a two-day event organised by PlanX, kicked off at Arfa Software Technology Park on Friday.

PlanX Technology Accelerator, a project of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), seeks to promote sustainability of technology startups. It aims to empower commercially viable mid-stage technology startups by providing access to multiple funding channels, specialised network of mentors and global exposure to establish high-impact businesses. The second day proceedings include formal opening keynote address by Dr Umar Saif, chairman PITB, on Saturday, March 31, 2018, at 11am.

Modelled across the lines of international startup conferences, the two-day global networking event aims to bring together the finest investors, entrepreneurs, mentors, speakers, tech companies and media on one platform where they all sit together to discuss strategic advantages, challenges and technology-based opportunities.

The event will showcase Pakistan’s entrepreneurial landscape in its best possible way as all the activities and sessions would help engage the entire entrepreneurial ecosystem of Pakistan on a single platform.

This event comprises of demo day, a startup exhibit and startup rumble, a startup competition.

At the end of the event, cash prizes will be awarded to winning startups, which will help them improve their financial footing. Along with both the main events, Startup Lahore is curated in such a manner that there is something for everyone. Over 400 startups and 2,000 attendees have registered for the event which itself is a testament of an overwhelming response.

Notable partners for the event include Motwani Jadeja Foundation, Auto Genie, Car Chabi, Grocer App, Finca Microfinace Bank, TCS, Latitude and Millionaire Sayings, whereas Careem and FM91 have come on board as official transportation and official radio partners, respectively.