2-day OIC Labour meeting from Feb 21

Observer Report

Jeddah

The Fourth Islamic Conference of Labour Ministers (ICLM), to be held in Jeddah, KSA, on 21-22 February 2018 with the theme “Elaborating a common strategy for manpower development”, will hold a special session for the signing ceremony of the OIC Labor Center by Member States.

Ambassador Hamid Opeloyeru, OIC Assistant Secretary General for Economic Affairs, stressed that the early signing and ratification of the said Statute would give a strong impetus to the collective efforts of OIC Member States to train their manpower to address globalisation and trade liberation challenges.