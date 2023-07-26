Zubair Qureshi Islamabad

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Pro Ahsan Iqbal, Tuesday, in his keynote address on the concluding session of the international conference “Decade of CPEC and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI): From Vision to Reality” held that the projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) meant to uplift the lives of the people of Pakistan and boost socio-economic development across the country.

It goes to the credit of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government that it successfully resumed the stalled projects and put the engine of progress back on track, he said.

The two-day International conference, organized by the Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives in collaboration with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), concluded on Tuesday with the resolve by the participants to continue and implement the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for the country’s progress and prosperity.

Prof Ahsan Iqbal not only emphasized the importance of saving and investment but also highlighted the significant development that has been undertaken in the context of the CPEC & BRI.

The conference had brought together policymakers, scholars, practitioners, and other stakeholders to exchange ideas and insights related to economic, social, environmental and geopolitical impacts of CPEC and BRI.

While referring to the ongoing and upcoming development projects under CPEC, Ahsan Iqbal elaborated on their potential to transform Pakistan’s infrastructure and economy.

He specifically mentioned the key energy projects such as power plants and transmission lines. They are aimed at addressing Pakistan’s energy needs and promoting industrial growth. He also emphasized the significance of transportation and connectivity projects, such as the development of road networks and modernization of ports, to enhance regional trade and economic integration, he said.

During the last day of the conference four sessions were held: Security and Geopolitical Implications, Innovation, Technology and Global Value Chains, Challenges to Regional Connectivity and Integration, Artificial Intelligence & Labour Market Dynamics.

The conference has received 435 extended abstracts from more than 85 national and international institutes including universities, government departments, practitioners, think tanks, and entrepreneurs. Following a rigorous evaluation, 310 abstracts were shortlisted to be further scrutinized by the scientific committee and the Committee accepted 110 abstracts for full paper submissions.

While highlighting the importance of the Gwadar Port, Ahsan Iqbal called it a strategic project under CPEC, which is set to become a key maritime gateway connecting Pakistan with the rest of the world.

The development of Gwadar Port and its associated Free Zone is expected to attract foreign investment, stimulate economic activities, and create job opportunities in the region.

Ahsan Iqbal also underscored the need to align the development projects with sustainable practices and environmental considerations. He stressed that environmental conservation and ecological sustainability were crucial aspects that must be integrated into every phase of project planning and implementation.