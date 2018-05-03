2-day Int’l TVET moot starts today

Staff Reporter

A 2-day International TVET Conference, beginning here today (Thursday) will help enhance vocational skills of Pakistani youth and will be a step forward to learn from the best practices of the developed world for laying a strong basis for producing skilled manpower in the country.

The conference is being organized by NAVTTC which will be participated by experts and professionals from over 20 countries including UK, Germany, China, Australia, South Korea, Turkey, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Iran, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh which would provide an opportunity to their Pakistani counterparts to learn from their experience of bolstering industrial production in their respective countries by investing in human capital, said the Executive Director of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC, Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema, while giving details about the international moot.

The aim of the conference was to promote mutual collaboration between the industry and training providers, curriculum development to meet the international standards and to equip the youth with standard technical skills, to name just a few, so that they could be employed at any institution of the national and international level. Maintaining quality technical education was pivotal in the courses being taught at the vocational institutes, Cheema said adding the interaction of our experts with the international experts in the vocational training, would help them hone their skills. He said the skilled youth was pivotal for the industrial production and without their participation, no country could achieve development.