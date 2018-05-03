2 dacoits kill couple

A couple was shot dead Tuesday night here in the city’s SITE Superhighway area, over robbery resistance.

Dacoits opened fire on the couple, when they resisted during the robbery attempt in Muhammadi Goth, said rescue sources.

Police, while confirming the incident, said the two had contracted marriage only 18 months ago and that the firing could have been the result of a personal enmity.

The deceased were identified as Amir and Mukhatiba, police stated, adding that they were residents of Orangi Town’s Mominabad locale.—INP

